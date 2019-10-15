Scores of Bahamians gathered at Government House yesterday to witness more than 20 Bahamians receive the investiture of National Honours 2019 at Government House.

The honours bestowed were the Order of The Bahamas, the Order of Distinction, the Order of Merit and the Order of the Lignum Vitae.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in his address recognized the courage of Hurricane Dorian survivors whom he said displayed resilience in such a trying time.

“On Grand Bahama and Abaco, many citizens saved other people’s lives by taking them into their homes, where some survived for days before flood waters receded,” Dr. Minnis said.

“Some Bahamians took to jet skis and small boats to rescue others. Others knocked on doors to evacuate neighbors, children, the elderly and the infirmed.

“Beginning today, through various social media, the Office of the Prime Minister will recognized and recall the examples of a number of these heroes.

“Their stories exemplify the courage of many, many, other Bahamian heroes.”

Receiving the Order of The Bahamas was Rev. Dr. Phillip Rahming, the late Timothy Gibson and the late Rev. Dr. Hervis Bain.

Those receiving the Order of Distinction were former Cabinet Ministers Frank Watson and Tommy Turnquest, Keith Mason Sr., Franklyn Rolle, Dr. Diane Gail Saunders, Ambassador Missouri Sherman-Peter, Godfrey Kelly, Edward Maynard, Lynn Hollowesko and Norward Rahming.

The Order of Merit went to Rev. Dr. Charles Saunders, Bishop Carrington Pinder, the late Edmund Moxey, the late Louis Adams Sr., Rev. Bishop J Carl Rahaming, the Rev. Charles Sweeting and Rev. Oral Rex Major.

Track athlete Shaunae Miller- Uibo recieved the Order of the Lignum Vitae.

Dr. Minnis further opined that like Dorian survivors, yesterday’s honourees also showed courage, generosity, justice and fortitude.

“They have demonstrated courage in the exercise of religious and pastoral ministry, the promotion of cultural and national development, the service of others through political, public, civic and community service, the chronicling of our history and the preservation of our natural treasures, including artifacts and archives, the preservation and protection of our natural built environment and the pursuit of excellence in education, commerce and athletics,” he said.

The prime minister said it is his hope that the example of those honoured inspires the desire within everyone to serve within the Commonwealth.