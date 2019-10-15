Family, friends, parliamentarians and officials gathered to pay their respects to former Cabinet Minister and businessman Tennyson Wells during his funeral at Christ Church Cathedral on Friday.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis gave his condolences to Well’s wife Stephanie, the bereaved family and Well’s colleagues.

He remembered him not only as a “noted and capable” businessman, but a devoted politician and a “FNM warrior.”

“Along with the founders and other freedom fighters in the Free National Movement, he demonstrated the courage and the tenacity to enter the arena and to fight for what he believed,” Dr. Minnis said.

“He fought against victimization and other threats to our democracy. He played his role in the FNM’s first election to office in 1992 and in the Bahamian renewal under FNM governments.”

Dr. Minnis considered Wells as a friend. He recalled Wells counselling and guiding him during their morning and evening calls.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to individuals like Tennyson Wells, who offer themselves for public duty and service,” the prime minister added.

“Like other democracies, our party-based system requires loyalty, fortitude and political maturity by those who answer the call to service their fellow-citizens in government and politics. Tennyson answered this call. He sacrificed for what he believed.

“He did not just sit on the sideline and complain about what was wrong with The Bahamas. He made a contribution and had a distinguished career. May our departed brother rest in peace.”

Father Harry Bain, rector of Christ Church Cathedral, noted in his sermon that Wells would bend over backwards for people, gave away his salary as Chairman of the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and was an inspiration to his family and fellowmen.

“Tennyson left a legacy as he was God fearing, kind, generous, forgiving and encouraged each family member to continue to show love unity, kindness and lasting relationships,” Father Bain said.

“He was the kind of person who did not flirt his possessions. He often boasted about living off $300 per week.”

Wells was laid to rest at Woodlawn Gardens. He died on September 24 in his sleep at the age of 72.