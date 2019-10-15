The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advised yesterday that comments made by Miami Consul General Linda Mackey in an article claiming that “China will not rebuild The Bahamas” following Hurricane Dorian were taken out of context.

The article entitled, “Bahamian diplomat says China will not rebuild in hurricane devastated islands,” appeared in the Palm Beach Post on October 11.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “The government has extensively reported on its plans to address the housing challenges in Abaco.”

In a statement, the ministry said China, like several other countries, immediately and readily provided assistance in the aftermath of Dorian.

“The Bahamas continues to enjoy good relations with the United States of America and the People’s Republic of China,” the statement said.

“The Government of The Bahamas is grateful for the support and generous assistance from all members of the international community who demonstrated solidarity with The Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.”

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Senator Fred Mitchell said yesterday that the Progressive Liberal accepts the ministry’s clarification on the issue.

“The original report that our country would exclude any assistance from China seemed out of line with the facts on the ground,” Mitchell said.

“It is incumbent that notwithstanding the facts of geography, culture and trade, there is sufficient room for The Bahamas to be friends with all nations that wish to be friends with us.

“We are now assured that all of our representatives overseas understand that policy.”

