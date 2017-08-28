A family member of 15-year-old Dillion Albury confirmed his death to The Bahama Journal yesterday.

In an interview with the Bahama Journal, Dillon’s cousin Keli Albury confirmed his death and said the family was very shaken by the loss.

She confirmed that Albury’s boat had been recovered and only his pants and cellphone were found.

Albury, a 15-year-old resident of Abaco, reportedly fell off a boat around 8.30 p.m. Wednesday.

Reports are that he was in the Marsh Harbour point area near Pelican Shores in a 17-foot whaler, according to residents. The boat was later found with a broken steering wheel.

Chief Superintendent Kevin Mortimer said the police, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, U.S. Coast Guard and residents were searching for the boy’s remains.

Speaking with The Bahama Journal, Albury described her cousin, who she considered a son, as sweet loving, mannerly and outgoing.

“He was very helpful and he loved baseball and softball. He loved boating, fishing and diving,” she said.

“We are taking it very hard at this time.”