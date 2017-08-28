Police seized over $3 million after a major drug bust in Exuma over the weekend.

According to police, sometime around 7 a.m. on Saturday the Drug Enforcement Unit led a joint operation along with the Marine Support Unit and DEA.

Acting on intelligence, the team went to waters off Williams Town, Exuma and intercepted a go-fast vessel. Upon searching the vessel, police discovered a large quantity of marijuana.

The count includes 65 bales, totaling 3,201 pounds with a street value $3.2 million.

Investigations are ongoing.

Coincidentally, this is three weeks after three men were taken into police custody in connection with the discovery of $3.2 million worth of marijuana in Andros on Emancipation Day.

The incident took place in Fresh Creek and marked the biggest drug bust for the year, according to officer-in-charge of the Drug Enforcement Unit Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Samuel Butler.

Police said a team of officers from the North Andros Division went to an area in Fresh Creek, where they met a go-fast boat which appeared to have run aground.

The officers conducted a search of the nearby bushes, where they uncovered 78 large packages containing nearly 3,202 pounds of marijuana. The estimated street value for the drugs was $3.2 million.

Three adult males were arrested in connection with the find.