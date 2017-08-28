Police have launched an island-wide manhunt for the suspect responsible for the shooting death of a man that occurred on Saturday.

According to police, shortly after 9:30 p.m. a man was walking on Dumpus Way between Dumping Ground Corner and Finlayson Street, when a male armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim succumbed on the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim, but The Bahama Journal understands that he is Dario Butterfield AKA “Dibby.”

This latest incident brings the country’s murder count to 91 according to The Bahama Journal’s records.

Investigations are ongoing.