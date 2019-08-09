Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd denied claims made by Exuma and Ragged Island Member of Parliament Chester Cooper that school repairs in Exuma were delayed because of lack of funding.

Mr. Lloyd told The Bahama Journal yesterday that construction has started on the schools.

“The school work in Exuma has commenced. Funding has been given through the administrators in Exuma,” Mr. Lloyd said.

“I’m advised that on Tuesday, that just passed, a meeting was held at the Administrator’s Office at George Town with all contractors involved and presume they were given their marching orders.”

Earlier this week, Mr. Cooper said he tried to reach out to the minister, but Mr. Lloyd said he never received a call or email from the MP on the matter.

Lloyd called Cooper a friend and brother and appreciates anyone bringing to attention any concerns

Also earlier this week, Cooper said he was “shocked” and “dismayed” after touring schools in his constituency and discovering that construction hadn’t started.

“What is the point of those taxes being paid to the public treasury are not being used for public buildings and further the public good,” Mr. Cooper said.

“The level of neglect is alarming.”