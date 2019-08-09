Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell said the Free National Movement got what it deserved after Compass Point Resort owner Leigh Rodney threatened the government.

Mitchell’s comments came after Mr. Rodney threatened to close Compass Point by the next general election if the government fails to make it easier to do business in The Bahamas.

However, the government is not taking too kindly to the warning.

“This is not the PLP talking, this is a foreign investor who is saying you have done nothing to fulfil your promise on the ease of doing business,” Mitchell said.

“So, they have been found out to be fakes and their story was a fairy-tale, that’s the take away for the PLP.

“Everywhere you go today, you repeat that story, that the FNM has done nothing to ease doing business in The Bahamas.”

As for Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar’s comments that he will not be bullied, Mr. Mitchell said this reminds him of a similar situation.

“One of the fundamental ironies of this situation is that when I was minister of immigration, I made a similar point to Sarkis Izmirlian, who was then the developer of Baha Mar,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“He made threatening remarks about our prime minister, and I said as minister of immigration, speaking at Emancipation Day in Fox Hill, that if he had a level of discomfort of being in The Bahamas then he could look for another place to live.

“Well, when I saw the newspapers yesterday I had to smile because the minister of tourism, who sat on the board with Sarkis Izmirlian, who attacked the PLP for its position told the now investor of Compass Point that he was a guest in the country, so obviously he was saying the same thing I was saying.”

Should Compass Point shut its doors, 60 people would be out of a job.

Meantime, Mr. Rodney said all he wants is a meeting with the appropriate person.