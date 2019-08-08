Senators expressed their condolences following the death of The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas Acting General Manager Colin Trotman Jr., who died on Wednesday morning at the age of 57.

“Mr. Trotman was a very nice person. He would always try to encourage workers to see their potential and to make it a reality. He was one of the understanding ones,” Senator Jamal Moss, who had the opportunity to work along with Trotman at ZNS, said.

“Mr. Trotman was a worker. He loved doing what he came to ZNS every day to do. He was an inspiration to not just myself, colleagues at ZNS or the media industry, but to regular folk. He was a good man.

“Our last conversation was at the Senate and we spoke about some stuff and as always, telling me how proud he was to see me finally where I am today and to don’t stop because I have more to offer for the future.”

Trotman was responsible for all technical television productions at The Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas until the time of his death.

He dedicated his life to his work at the corporation and played an instrumental role over the many years in the success of TV-13, Radio Bahamas and the Parliamentary Channel.

Senator Fred Mitchell also expressed condolences yesterday and said he is saddened to learn of Trotman’s untimely passing and described him as a good man.

“In his work at ZNS, he was a consummate professional and helpful in every aspect,” Mitchell said.

“His cheerful presence was a lift for those of us who worked around him in Parliament. We shall all miss this supporter of the progressive cause.”

A statement released by The Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas said Trotman had an iconic presence at ZNS and he was respected by many colleagues and clients over the years.

“His commitment and loyalty to ZNS was in the category held only by a few,” the statement read. “He will truly be missed!”

Trotman joined the corporation on August 15, 1978 and held various titles within the corporation.

He worked on various national committees for the Broadcasting Corporation including the National Emergency Management Agency and The Independence Committee.

He played a pivotal role in many major broadcasts such as The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings, state funerals, CARIFTA, IAAF, and the Ministry of Health’s Bio-Diversity Conference.

May his soul rest in peace.

