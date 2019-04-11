A deserving student will benefit from an Anglican Priest’s major milestone. An Endowment Fund is to be established at the University of The Bahamas in honour of Canon Warren Rolle’s Golden Jubilee.

The announcement was made by Saint Agnes Anglican Church by Henry Dean, Chairperson of the Endowment Fund Committee. According to Mr. Dean, the awardee can study any discipline. However he or she must take Divinity Courses also. He said that the Endowment is not limited to students from New Providence, as family islands students need much assistance with furthering their education. The Endowment will begin in September 2019, for the Fall Semester.

Also present at the Press Conference were Archdeacon Keith Cartwright representing the Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands, Father James Moultrie and Ms. Janice Munnings, a representative of the Canon Rolle Endowment Fund Committee and also a representative of the University of The University of the Bahamas.

They all spoke highly about Canon Rolle, who was a teacher at St. John’s College who taught Fr. Cartwright Religious Knowledge.

A Mass will be held on April 28that 5 pm to celebrate and commemorate the occasion of Canon Rolle being in the priesthood for 50 years.

A grateful Canon Rolle said he was pleased to help University of the Bahamas students and he admonished everyone who can, to contribute to the cause.