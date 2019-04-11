A group of Haitian nationals were apprehended after their vessel ran aground of Little Inagua on Tuesday morning, according to Immigration and Defence Force officials.

A total of 40 migrants are now detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Center, following the apprehension.

Royal Bahamas Defence personnel said “acting on information received, HMBS Durward Knowles, under the command of Senior Lieutenant Bertram Bowleg, apprehended a 35-ft Haitian sloop off the south coast of Little Inagua Island.

“A further search of the uninhabited Island and surrounding area led to the apprehension of 34 males and 6 females, who all appeared to be in good health.

“The migrants were taken aboard the Defence Force craft and transported to Matthew Town, Great Inagua Island where they were turned over to Immigration Officials for further processing.”

In February more than 30 Haitian nationals perished when their 40-ft vessel ran aground of Fowl Cay, near Man-O-War Cay, Abaco.

With this latest apprehension, over 300 Haitians have been apprehended this year by the RBDF for illegal entry during four separate incidents.

Meantime, according to the Department of Immigration, six migrants were charged in a Magistrate’s court yesterday, five Females and one male, for illegal landing.

It is not known if these individuals were among the group apprehended on Tuesday morning.