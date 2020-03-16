Man Dies after Eight Mile Rock Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the capital which left one adult female dead.

According to police, on Friday shortly before 12 a.m., at a residence on Carmichael Road, east of Lazaretto Road, two females were approached by three males, one of them being armed with a firearm.

The armed male opened fire on the females, injuring one of them.

Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and attempted to resuscitate the women but were unfortunately unsuccessful.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

In other crime news, Police in Grand Bahama are also investigating a homicide that took place in Eight Mile Rock on Friday.

Shortly before 1 a.m. police were called to the Sunset village area, at the local fish fry on Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock, where there were reports of gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived to the scene to investigate, it was revealed that there was an altercation between a group of males.

The result was one the males discharging his firearm, wounding a male and female.

While the female victim received nonlife threatening injuries to her leg, the male victim received multiple gunshot wounds about the body.

He was transported to the emergency section of the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was treated by a doctor, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Police are currently following significant leads into this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have information that can assist with this and other investigations, to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, crime stoppers at 328-tips (8477) or the nearest police station.