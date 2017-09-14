The Prime Minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis has initiated an exigency order so that persons from affected islands impacted by hurricane Irma may purchase items duty/Vat free locally and abroad. The order will last for 90 days for some islands and 100 days for others.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Chrystal Glinton updated the public from the NEMA office yesterday on the circumstances of Hurricane Irma evacuees from Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana Ragged Island, Inagua, and Bimini.

She said some of those persons from Salina Point, Acklins, returned Tuesday to help with post-hurricane clean-up. Yesterday, persons returned to Crooked Island and Mayaguana. Tomorrow, they will return to Mayaguana and Acklins, and on Friday, persons will return to Acklins and Bimini.

Ms. Glinton remarked that it is difficult for evacuees to mentally process the rapidly changing circumstances of a sudden evacuation and so the Psychology Association will assist them by through Disaster Mental Health sessions.