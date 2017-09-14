Given the plethora of items that would be needed to rebuild and assist persons gravely affected by Hurricane Irma’s devastation, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest yesterday laid before the House of Parliament a Declaration of Exigency.

Mr. Turnquest said the Exigency Order would allow that building materials, electrical fixtures and materials, plumbing fixtures and materials, household furniture, furnishing, appliances and generators be exempt for those individuals from certain island directly affected by Hurricane Irma.

“The Minister of Finance further declares that the importation of the goods under the provision are permitted for a period of one hundred and eighty days (saved for bottled water) commencing on the 11th day of September, 2017 ending on the 10th day of March, 2018 or for such further period as The Minister of Finance may specify by Notice,” he said.

Bottled water would only be exempt for 60 days and those islands granted exemption are Acklins, North and South Bimini, Crooked Island, Grand Bahama, Great and Little Inagua, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and South Andros.

Mr. Turnquest further noted there would be a waiver of departure tax for non-commercial flights bringing in relief goods and the waving of Customs Processing Fees on imports to the islands mentioned in Schedule C for a period of 3 months also commencing on September 11th, 2017.

“Schedule C includes, Acklins, North and South Bimini, Crooked Island, Grand Bahama, Great and Little Inagua, Long Cay, Mayaguana, Ragged Island and South Andros,” he said.

As for those registered charitable organizations and on acquisitions by individuals whose loss by Hurricane Irma has been identified by The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Customs Duty and VAT exemptions he said would also be granted.

“All other authorized donations will be deemed a Gift to the Government and will be received and distributed by NEMA,” said Mr.Turnquest.

The Deputy Prime Minister cautioned that it is an offence for any individual to knowingly import any goods, pursuant to the Declaration of Exigency for ulterior purposes other than what was listed.