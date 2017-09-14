A Bill promised to be tabled in The House of Parliament Wednesday morning that would make it mandatory for persons to evacuate, should it be necessary, has been delayed in the best interest of The Bahamian people, according to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

The decision was made known while the prime minister gave his communication in The House of Parliament Wednesday morning.

“After a lengthy discussion last night it was decided that such a bill should be circulated to the public and the opposition in keeping with transparency and accountability.

“After which, we would bring such a bill here to this Parliament,” said the prime minister.

In addition to the high potential of loss of life, Dr. Minnis said that his government is of the view that there is a need to legally require mandatory evacuations in light of the superstorms the country is now experiencing with some frequency.

“I have subsequently directed NEMA to establish an evacuation manual with protocols and requirements for evacuation based on the type of direction and strength of the hurricane, where to be evacuated, the role of curfews, the role of the police and defence force, insuring complete protection and minimize the possibility of looting,” he said.

NEMA will also do a full scale assessment on what systems worked, failed and are not up to par.

It is also expected that at a later date, The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Peter Turnquest will present the cost associated with Irma’s damage.