Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands touted the services in healthcare exhibited on the island of Grand Bahama.

His approval came as he participated in his first tour of the facilities on that island last week.

“There is obviously an awful lot of activity going on in healthcare in Grand Bahama and I must say that I’m absolutely impressed by the work being done by the Grand Bahama Health Services and the Public Hospital Authority. I think Bahamians should be absolutely proud of the phenomenal work being done on their behalf throughout this system. It’s a unique system where there’s an absolutely holistic approach to healthcare with the central hospital, the Rand, being tied to a number of peripheral clinics – many of which are being upgraded.”

The health minister further complemented the staff of the Hawksbill and Eight Mile Rock Clinics, charging that they are “committed and dedicated.

“Again, I want to commend the staff. I think Bahamians want to know we have several fully-qualified specialist practitioners who staff that facility, and a number of facilities throughout Grand Bahama.”

Included in Dr. Sands’ stops was the West End Clinic, which he referred to as “state-of- the-art.”

The clinic is expected to be opened in a month.

“It is a facility that has spared absolutely no expense, in terms of providing value for the Bahamian public,” Dr. Sands said.

“Overall, as we look at the state of healthcare, at least the infrastructure, in Grand Bahama it is well positioned to manage virtually any of the challenges it could possibly face.”

The minister also reiterated that a primary healthcare centre will be constructed across the road from the island’s major hospital, the Rand Memorial Hospital.

As the country readies itself for National Health Insurance (NHI), this facility is expected to allow the ease of accessing primary healthcare services in a comfortable environment and the expansion of the Rand Memorial Hospital in various areas.