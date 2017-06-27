Senator Ranard Henfield yesterday refuted notions surrounding his political affiliation with the Free National Movement (FNM) and reiterated that he is the voice of the people.

Much has been made of Henfield’s appointment since it was announced in May, with detractors saying the “We March Movement” was a political ploy from the start despite the organization’s antigovernment stance.

His comments came during his contribution to the 2017/2018 Budget Communication debate in the Senate.

“I am not an FNM senator. I am a consultative senator having being afforded this privilege by the prime minister after consultation with the leader of the opposition. My role here is to champion the many causes we marched for on Black Friday and Majority Rule Day 2017,” Mr. Henfield said.

“While in this place I should not engage in insults no matter how much they insult me. I will offer insight. I shall seek the advice of God and wise council, the views of people that marched and I shall speak my conscience with the only fear being, my fear of God.

“I make no apologies for inspiring the Bahamian people to march on Black Friday 2016 or Majority Rule 2017,” Mr. Henfield said.

Mr. Henfield added that despite not being a member of the FNM, he commended what he termed “the people’s government” for the work they have done so far for their short time in power.

“The people’s government has been ticking the box on several concerns. We asked for audits and in one week of coming into governance they were started by the people’s government. We asked them to unseal the Baha Mar deal and even though we asked then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson to unseal, but it wasn’t until the people government’s came that it happened.

“We asked for term limits for the prime minister and an MP report system and we see the prime minister’s blessings and signature on it already.

“We asked for an independent director of public prosecutions and again we’ve seen the prime minister sign off on this.

“We asked for fiscal responsibility and we see new ministers looking for ways to cut government spending.”