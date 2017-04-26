Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis promised Rum Cay residents yesterday that their most important needs would be met if his party forms the next government.

Among the promises made, Dr. Minnis noted that he will provide an upgrade to the transportation services and build a new dock, replacing the current dock he describes as “below first world standard”.

“That shows to me that this government does not respect its citizens and we ask your support again as we are certain that this government will be out on May the 10th,” he said.

“You can have our commitment that your docking facility will be repaired so that you can be treated like you should just like the rest of The Bahamas.”

Dr. Minnis said his team will also look into different airline charters for more flights to Rum Cay.

“Only then will your economy grow,” he said.

“Only then will opportunity be available to you.”

The FNM has ratified Gadville McDonald as its candidate for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador.

The FNM’s next mass rally is expected to take place tonight at 8 p.m. at Golden Gates Assemblies, Carmichael Road.