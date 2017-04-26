Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Pinewood candidate Khaalis Rolle said despite his efforts to stay above the political mudslinging, he is certain that someone is trying to smear his campaign by attacking a very important communicating avenue between Pinewood residents and his team.

“Someone reported our Facebook page, Pinewood Pride. That was a very popular page and people looked to that page to get information about what we’re doing in Pinewood and that was the way constituents communicated with us. It was a good information portal for us,” Mr. Rolle said.

“Somebody reported it and it was taken down for a bit and when they did, the assessments they realized there, was nothing untoward about the page.”

Mr. Rolle’s comments came yesterday morning outside of Cabinet where he revealed that he believes the person attacking his campaign to be the Democratic National Alliance’s (DNA) standard bearer for Pinewood Lincoln Bain.

“We have a fairly good idea of who the individual is, who did it because they’ve been saying some things around the community,” he said.

“So they think they may have done something to hurt me as a political candidate or my party, but hey only hurt themselves.”

Mr. Rolle was also questioned about his outlook on his odds going into the next general election.

He said his work over the past years tell a good enough story to regain his position.

“I did my job. I worked as hard as I could. We accomplished a lot with the resources we had,” he said.

“One of the main accomplishments was providing water to a central area in Pinewood where they’ve been asking for potable water for a number of years and were able to accomplish that in this term.”

He said this was only one of several things that were completed while there are a number of others on the drawing board he hopes to complete in this coming term.

Mr. Bain was contacted for comment, but was unable to be contacted up until press time.

The PLP’s incumbent is also going up against Free National Movement candidate Reuben Rahming.