The sale of the beleaguered Grand Lucayan Resort and the push to make Grand Bahama a technology hub, according to Prime Minister Doctor Hubert Minnis are key to reviving that island’s lackluster economy.

Along with this is the new and diverse business, Carnival Cruise Lines’ Ocean Medallion Project.

“Ocean Medallion is a wearable device that enables a personal digital concierge for passengers, eliminating long check in lines, cabin keys and credit cards,” Dr. Minnis explained.

“A team of eight Bahamians currently on the project underwent training to learn to install the Ocean Medallion hardware and software on cruise ships, and they continue to monitor those systems,” Dr. Minnis said.

As the Prime Minister outlined in his nationally televised address Monday evening, other companies approved for Grand Bahama include Globe United – a European-based medical call center and administrative office; G.B. Biopharma – a company engaged in biomedical services and DevDigital Bahamas Limited – a Bahamian joint venture web development company.

He said “Agriculture Enterprises Development Limited – a Bahamian joint venture farming company that will engage in a pilot fruit and nut farm producing coconut, castor and palm oil for the local market and for export; and another Bahamian joint venture company, Bahamas Golden Harvest Limited, was approved to establish a chicken hatchery, produce eggs, chicken feed, cash crops and citrus on East End Grand Bahama.”

Dr. Minnis also discussed upcoming projects slated for the family islands, all in the government’s efforts to promote economic and national development and the sustainable development of family islands and cays.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is actively exploring the opportunity to establish a transshipment port in Mayaguana, poultry and processing plants in North Andros and Eleuthera by the owners of Bahamas Striping Group of Companies, and other projects.

“Investments for Eleuthera include: The Philautia boutique resort hotel project in Governor’s Harbour; Disney Cruise Lines’ low-density cruise port destination at the Lighthouse Beach in Bannerman Town; Windermere Island North Community Resort; Jack’s Bay Community Resort and Davis Harbour Marine south of Rock Sound and the $4 million dollar Harbour Island Marina and Community Resort,” he said.

“The latter two projects were recently approved for expansion of developments that were approved previously and are currently underway,” he added.

Prime Minister Minnis also mentioned improvements on tap for Abaco, including the proposed Tyrsoz family $580 million investment in South Abaco for the development of a 5-star residential resort and marina, which will involve the upgrade and expansion of the Sandy Point airstrip, the development of the Sandy Point ferry dock as a cargo transshipment port and construction area, and the extension of Queen’s Highway in South Abaco.

“On Andros, we have approved a Bahamian joint venture partnership arrangement for the development of the Blue Hole Marina and Lodge in Fresh Creek, consisting of a 12-room lodge and an 80-slip marina including a bulk fuel facility,” he said.

“Long Island will experience growth to its economy with the development of the Pinder’s Bay $5 million dollar 28 bungalow community development project at Lower Harbour,” he added.

“This project will hire about 30 Bahamians during construction, and nine Bahamians to operate and maintain the residential community.

“Also in the works for Long Island is a new five-star eco-resort by Star Resort with 515 luxury residences,” he said.

“The Berry Islands, Bimini and the Exumas experienced their share of investments with the expansion of existing properties and green field tourism projects.”

According to Dr. Minnis, in terms of international investment, the family islands are attracting tens of millions of dollars and significant projects to energize their economies.

Monday’s national address was the first in a series of three the Prime Minister has promised to deliver.