The Minister of Health Doctor Duane Sands says discussions are underway for a new national morgue at the Princess Margret Hospital.

The increasing number of homicides along with the other bodies already occupying space at the morgue, resulted in the need for a new medical examiners facility.

Dr. Sands said, “obviously we would hope that this violence problem is turned around completely and that we see the backside of it and that we watch a steady reduction in violence; but in the meantime, even as we hope and pray for a change, we have to deal with what we have. We’ve got to claim the problem and deal with it.”

In the latest spate of violence, shortly after 5:00pm on Tuesday, police responded to Cox Street, Fox Hill, after receiving information that two men had been shot.

One of the men was killed.

According to eye witnesses, a group of men were sitting under a tent in front of a home, when a silver vehicle pulled up.

The occupants of this vehicle opened fire on the men, injuring two of them, before speeding off.

Paramedics were called to the scene, attempted to revive one of the men, but were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim was transported to hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing.

Then shortly after 8am yesterday, a male was at Martin Close off Cowpen Road when he got into an argument with another male who pulled a firearm from his waist and shot him before running away. The injured man was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Dr. Sands expects to highlight the Princess Margret and Rand Memorial Hospital’s Accident and Emergence figures during his contribution to the 2018/2019 budget today.