The country’s national airline’s Managing Director Tracy Cooper yesterday announced that Bahamasair will be seeking to make all of their transactions cashless as early as the end of the year.

Mr. Cooper said that Bahamasair followed in the footsteps of American Airlines which began this initiative in Miami with intentions to continue this trend in the Lynden Pindling International Airport.

He said, “ persons are kind of skittish when they know people have money, the try to take it away from them at times and to take away that temptation is a good thing for the airline.”

He added, “ you have cash leakage from time to time and it’s just better when you don’t have to worry about handling cash.”

Mr. Cooper also said that Bahamasair is currently working with several local industry partners to ensure a smooth transition from cash to plastic.

He said, “obviously we don’t want to provide a shock to the traveling public. So, we want to make sure that as we do it, we advise the travelling public what is happening; how to have then use their funds in the new system, and once we’re comfortable and the public is okay with that, we will do a full change.”

The Managing Director said that the company already “soft started” the initiative in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

He admitted that they are still working through some of the logistics.