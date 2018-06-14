The Director General of the Ministry of Tourism Joy Jibrilu said yesterday that the industry intends to up its game in the wake of the pending rise in Value Added Tax (VAT).

Ms. Jibrilu pointed out that The Bahamas is considered a high cost destination unlike its competitors to the south that are primarily all inclusive.

The Bahamian Tourism Industry’s will be making plans to primarily focus on providing top notch customer service to ensure that guests appreciate paying that pretty penny.

Mrs. Jibrilu said, “we just have to be sure that when we increase it, we give better value for money.”

She said that experience has shown her that when people get great value or great service, they don’t mind paying a few extra dollars.

On the other end of the spectrum, if guests are over charged, complaints are guaranteed.

The Director General also said that negotiations are underway to organize direct flights from the United States into the Family Islands.

She said that Marsh Harbour, Abaco already has direct air lift from Charlotte, North Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia.

Exuma currently has direct air lift from all over the United States.

She added, “the growth has been exponential. We’ve seen I think Marsh Harbour has grown by 32 per cent; Eleuthera has grown by 28 per cent and it’s because now we’re negotiating for those islands and not just for Nassau.”

She also noted that development is taking place now on the Family Islands as a result of the growing desire to visit these islands.

Mrs. Jibrilu said, “That’s how The Bahamas will grow. That’s what will contribute to our success, and that’s what we want to see more of.”

The Director General, who addressed reporters on the sideline of day two of the Caribbean Aviation Meetup, also called on Bahamians to find new entrepreneurial and development opportunities to create an authentic Bahamian experience that would further improve the local tourism product.