With the Majority Rule Day holiday to take place on Wednesday, Progressive Liberal Party Leader Philip Davis reminds the country of his party’s integral role of establishing majority rule and ultimately independence.

He made the comments during the PLP’s Majority Rule Day Church Service at Agape International Baptist Church on Sunday.

“The PLP has been too tentative about telling its story. Under my leadership, I do not intend for this to continue. I intend to tell who we are and how we came to be where we are. Let us never forget. They tell us that those who forget their history are doomed to repeat it.

“I remind today’s government that they are where they are because of 10 January 1967.

“Let us remember the names of those who won on 10 January 1967.

The names of the victorious PLP candidates of the General of Election of 1967 were: Lynden Pindling, Leader, Preston Albury, Clarence Bain, Milo Bulter, Clifford Darling, Elwood Donaldson, Arthur Foulkes, Carlton Francis, Arthur Hanna, Warren Levarity, Curtis MacMillan, Uriah McPhee, Maurice Moore, Edmund Moxey, Jimmy Shepherd, George Thompson, Jeffrey Thompson and Cecil Wallace Whitfield.

“I look forward to the day when this holiday and these celebrations will be embraced and accepted for what they truly are by all Bahamians. This day belongs not to one party but to all Bahamians,” Mr. Davis said.

Majority Rule Day became a public holiday in 2014. It commemorates The Bahamas gaining majority rule for the first time on January 10, 1967, symbolizing the promise of equality, a level playing field, and fair play for all Bahamians.

Along with the emancipation from slavery in 1836, and gaining Independence from Great Britain in 1973, the achievement of Majority Rule is considered one of the most important events in the history of the country.