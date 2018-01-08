Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a homicide on that island.

After 11:00pm Saturday evening, police were called to a shopping plaza on sea horse road where a male was shot several times about the body.

EMS personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

Two males are in police custody and are assisting police with their investigation into this matter.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but The Journal understands he is Tamar Simms.

Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell criticized Minister of National Security Marvin Dames after the spate of killings.

“Dames had all the answers before the general election of 2017. He knew how to solve crime and murder.

“This is now 2018. There were 120 murders last year 2017.

“This year already there are three alone in Grand Bahama within one week. The latest, a man shot down in cold blood at point blank range in the middle of a popular shopping and eating market.

“The initiatives that Mr. Dames has implemented have obviously done no good.

“What do you have to say Marvin Dames?” Mr. Mitchell asked.

Shortly after 10pm last Thursday, police discovered the body of a male with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business establishment.

During initial investigations, police discovered that two men entered a business establishment on West Mall drive in Freeport and shot the victim before fleeing.

The victim pursued the assailants and collapsed in the parking lot. EMS personnel, who were called to the scene, reported no signs of life.

Police have not released the identity of the victim and are actively and aggressively investigating the incident.

On New Year’s Day, the island recorded its first murder, when Joel Augustine was shot dead outside his home on Gladstone Terrace.