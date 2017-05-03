Just a day ahead of the third installment of Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival (BJC), Festival Commission CEO Roscoe Dames would like naysayers to know that carnival is an investment that all Bahamians should be proud of.

“This is an investment in us as a people and you can hear from Bunji and Machel that the investment we are making with our money, we are looking to invest in our culture, and the development of our artists,” he said.

“The music industry and entertainment industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry and our country being a tourist destination, our responsibility is to provide entertainment.”

Mr. Dames’ comments came during a BJC press conference at Atlantis yesterday.

Present at the press conference were this year’s headlining artists Machel Montano and Bunji Garlin.

Both artists expressed excitement, not only to perform this year, but to experience the Bahamas, as Mr. Montano noted that opportunities like this not only provides cross island collaboration, but unity and the ability for artist to learn other cultures.

“We have an important level of respect for bringing culture and sharing culture,” he said.

“We had an awesome carnival in Trinidad and we’re just looking to come and reproduce those vibes here. I’ll definitely be at every single event. I decided this year I would come to soak, understand and observe the Bahamian vibe.”

Mr. Garlin too reminisced on collaboration with local Bahamian artist Julien Believe who he said opened his eyes to the meaningfulness behind interisland connections.

“With the fusion and the sound of Junkanoo and rake ‘n’ scrape and to bring that into soca, it was real interesting to me because when I listened to him and the way he produced music registered to me on an international level,” he said.

“For him [Julien] it was a gateway for The Bahamas to reach out musically, but I thought it was worth more for the world to look into the Bahamas.”

Now as it relates to ticket sales for tomorrow through Saturday’s events, Cash N’ Go Business Development Manager Jevon Butler said all he could say was that “he is tired”.

“People are constantly asking me about ticket sales. The sky boxes are sold out,” he said.

“So don’t wait until the last minute and come to the gate and get mad because the lines are long. Get your tickets now.”

This weekend events include concerts Thursday and Friday with headlining artists Machel Montana and Bunji Garlin and Saturday night with Avvy, Sammi Starr, All for One Band and the legendary Beres Hammond.

The Road Fever March will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. beginning at the Sports Centre.

All of the other events will take place on Arawak Cay.