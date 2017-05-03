Hundreds of Bahamians are expected to cast their votes today in the advance poll at the Kendal G.L. Isaacs Gymnasium.

Individuals expected to vote today include members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, the electoral workers, and individuals who have a valid excuse as to why they would not be in the country on Election Day.

Those individuals would have completed Form K, which would give them permission from the parliamentary commissioner to participate in the advance polls.

Poll workers for the political candidates are also expected to vote.

Consultant at the Parliamentary Registration Department Harrison Thompson told The Bahama Journal yesterday that the task of preparing for today’s polls was arduous, but he assured that the respective teams have everything under control, as they expect a smooth sailing process.

“We had a meeting with the returning officer for the advanced poll this morning, Mr. Carl Smith. He is the permanent secretary at the Ministry of National Security. He’s commenced plans for the advanced polls to be held at the Kendal Isaacs Gym. He’s looking into whether we need additional space. We would have the additional space at the stadium,” Mr. Thompson said.

“We are trying to accommodate all constituencies. Some constituencies have eight candidates. So we have to make provisions for all of those election agents etc. So we’re looking at this carefully.”

The advance poll closes at 6 p.m.

Mr. Thompson also put to rest concerns regarding the certification of the voters’ register, noting that it is indeed certified.

He confirmed that document had been certified by the commissioner of police.

Meantime, officials continue to prepare for the general election on May 10.