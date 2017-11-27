Her Majesty’s Coroner is in the process of investigating a shooting that involved police officers as a male suspect over the weekend.

According to police reports, officers were walking on Beatrice Avenue and Bay Lilly Drive on Saturday shortly before 9p.m, when a male suspect attempted to knock down police officers.

The male suspect was shot by police and subsequently taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

In other crime news: Police have launched an island-wide manhunt for a suspect involved in a shooting that has left a male suffering minor injuries.

Reports are that shortly after 7p.m on Saturday police received a report that a man was at a park in Golden Gates, when he was approached by a man armed with a firearm who shot him.

The victim ran to a nearby residence where he was taken to hospital treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are also on the hunt for suspects in two separate armed robberies.

Reports coming from police say that shortly before 5p.m on Saturday, a man armed with a handgun, robbed a shoe store in Palmdale of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot.

In a separate incident, shortly before 8p.m on Saturday, a man and a woman were sitting on a beach in eastern New Providence when they were approached by three men.

One of the men, armed with a handgun robbed the pair of cash and personal items before speeding off in a vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police at 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.