Executive members of the Police Staff Association (PSA) launched several initiatives inclusive of the introduction of its quarterly journal, the Philip Don Wilson digest-named after its first executive chairman, Retired Superintendent of Police Philip Wilson.

Rolling out the digest last Friday with its official name, Executive Chairman Sonny Miller said that the digest was a means to keep its association members informed and updated.

“In our first executive meeting, we decided that we want to keep our members up-to-date and we came up with various ideas to get our news and information out there.

“For too long our members have been saying that they don’t know what is going on, what we have been doing, what we are accomplishing, even while we are here.

“So, in consultation with the executives, we decided that, we the executives, we would come up with a newsletter and in selecting a name. We said we will pay homage to the very first executive chairman of the Police Staff Association, a true warrior,” Mr. Miller said.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Wilson reminisced on the developing stages of the association.

“The embryonic stage of the Police Staff Association was very, very crucial.

“When the association was formed, it was demanding then of the executive to ensure that it doesn’t crumble. Had we crumbled, you would not be here today.

“The first year was a battle against a system that was embedded in colonialism. The organization [Royal Bahamas Police Force] was formed since 1840, under the British, and all of the officers then came up through the British system.

“Junior officers were only supposed to come to work on time, do your work and keep opinions to yourself. So, when the Free National Movement decided with good wisdom, to establish a Police Staff Association it was welcomed, by all of the junior officers,” Mr. Wilson said.

The digest will be produced every quarter informing members of what has been done and what the association plans to do.

In this quarter’s digest, the PSA announced the reintroduction of its membership identification cards and a new office home for the association that will be move in ready in early 2018.