Bahamas Power and Light announced a partnership yesterday that could help customers on the go.

The power company will be joining forces with Sun Island Transfers to offer another pay option for customers.

The SunCash payments platform currently offers international and domestic send money, pay utility bills and top up options from their store outlets or mobile devices.

SunCash Chief Operating Officer Barry Malcolm said the platform is ready for its big debut.

“We’ve tested it, with trials, we’ve tweaked and now we’re confident that the market will be pleased with what we put out there as a means to make their lives easier,” Malcolm said.

SunCash who has five locations in New Providence and will be adding six more.

Prior to this partnership BPL customers were able to pay at BPL locations, any of the major banking intuitions, money transfer or online via BPL ’s site.

The launch date for the services is December 4th.