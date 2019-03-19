Categorized | National News

Bahamian Attacked In Hate Crime

Posted on 19 March 2019. by Jones Bahamas

Law Enforcement authorities in Florida  are said to be  investigating  what is being called “a hate crime” in  which a Bahamian national  Harrold Williams was reportedly  brutally attacked while in Fort Lauderdale.

Williams is a Bahamasair manager for Grand Bahama and was in Fort Lauderdale this past  weekend.

Speaking with a reporter of WSVN Channel 7 in Miami, Williams said he was running errands on Saturday when he entered the Pine Market Sandwich  Shop and asked one of the workers to use the restroom.  He said suddenly he felt a blow on the side of his face. “I thought he had punched me; then  I saw  a knife that was  eight or ten inches long and I realized that I was stabbed  in my face.”

Williams  said that he was lucky  to be alive.

 

The Opposition Progressive Liberal Party issued a statement yesterday saying, “ PLP is deeply concerned about reports of an unprovoked stabbing and serious wounds to Harold Williams, a Manager of Bahamasair, on Saturday  16 March 2019. It appears that this may be a hate crime. The matter is being investigated.

“The Government of The Bahamas must say what the position is on this matter and if indeed it is so classified as a hate crime.

“This issue bears some greater importance given the constant attacks on public safety matters by US officials about The Bahamas,” said the PLP statement.

There has been no official statement from Bahamasair or from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs up to press time.

 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook