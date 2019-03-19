Law Enforcement authorities in Florida are said to be investigating what is being called “a hate crime” in which a Bahamian national Harrold Williams was reportedly brutally attacked while in Fort Lauderdale.

Williams is a Bahamasair manager for Grand Bahama and was in Fort Lauderdale this past weekend.

Speaking with a reporter of WSVN Channel 7 in Miami, Williams said he was running errands on Saturday when he entered the Pine Market Sandwich Shop and asked one of the workers to use the restroom. He said suddenly he felt a blow on the side of his face. “I thought he had punched me; then I saw a knife that was eight or ten inches long and I realized that I was stabbed in my face.”

Williams said that he was lucky to be alive.

The Opposition Progressive Liberal Party issued a statement yesterday saying, “ PLP is deeply concerned about reports of an unprovoked stabbing and serious wounds to Harold Williams, a Manager of Bahamasair, on Saturday 16 March 2019. It appears that this may be a hate crime. The matter is being investigated.

“The Government of The Bahamas must say what the position is on this matter and if indeed it is so classified as a hate crime.

“This issue bears some greater importance given the constant attacks on public safety matters by US officials about The Bahamas,” said the PLP statement.

There has been no official statement from Bahamasair or from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs up to press time.