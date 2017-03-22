As the country gears up for National Health Insurance (NHI), renovations are on the top of the list for government health facilities throughout The Bahamas.

Yesterday, some $800,000 in contracts were signed to refurbish and upgrade South Beach and Flamingo Gardens Clinics.

Contracts for the refurbishment of South Beach Health Center, valued at $500,000 were awarded to I.G. Builders Construction Company, while Ralph Hanna II, Construction Company was awarded the contract to refurbish the Flamingo Gardens Clinic at $300,000.

Joining officials of the Ministry of Health, the Department of Public Health and the Public Hospitals Authority, at the contract signing, Minister for Grand Bahama, Dr. Michael Darville noted the significance of the initiative of refurbishing the government facilities.

“I believe it is a measure of my government’s deep commitment to the future of this great Bahama-land.

“The execution of two contracts this morning for the renovation of, refurbishment and in some cases, the expansion of public clinics in our nation, represents a unique synergy of the public and private sectors, through the continuing efforts of the Ministry of Health, the Public Hospitals Authority, Ministry of Works and various private contractors working together to achieve the greatest results and greatest value for the Bahamian people,” Dr. Darville stated.

Dr. Darville noted that not only will clinical facilities in New Providence receive necessary renovations, but throughout the Family Islands as to the health facilities meet the standards for NHI.

“The announcement of these contracts today follows the execution of similar contracts to affect renovation works at clinics on several of our Family Islands.

“Indeed, today’s announcement will, in short order, be followed by more announcements targeting other clinics in New Providence and throughout our beloved commonwealth.

“The public should be rest assured that we are very much on the move, and the improvements to our clinics will translate into improvements in the patient experience throughout our public health system,” Dr. Darville said.

Echoing Dr. Darville’s sentiments was Managing Director of Public Hospitals Authority Herbert Brown who noted that health officials are putting in the work to ensure quality health care.

“We focus national attention on the ongoing efforts to transform our public health platform. Together, the Department of Public Health and the Public Hospitals Authority are committed to effecting improvements in our public hospitals and clinics and in the services they deliver.

“We are putting in the work to accelerate the development of our health sector in The Bahamas.

“Our efforts find expression today in the execution of contracts to complete renovations at the Flamingo Gardens and South Beach Clinics,” Mr. Brown indicated.

Dr. Darville noted that The Bahamas is and has always been a pace-setter when it comes to public health and sees this initiative as the same.

“Today, we are continuing to blaze a trail toward a substantial model of healthcare that will ensure equitable access to care, efficient management and delivery of care and high quality care,” Dr. Darville said.

The works to renovating and refurbishing the clinics will entail several phases; the first encompasses repairs to the roofs, exam rooms, bathrooms and interiors of both clinics.

Restoration to lighting damaged by Hurricane Matthew with repairs and refurbishing to the exterior and boundary walls at both clinics will also take place.

South Beach Health Centre will see repairs to the ambulance driveway will also be completely refurbished.