Opposition Leader Loretta Butler- Turner in her quest to prove that she is the Opposition’s strongest voice, hit out at Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis for attempting to lead the Opposition via press releases and campaigns.

“You cannot lead a country by press statements and through just campaigns. You have to demonstrate your commitment, your conviction, your beliefs that this PLP is the worst government this country has ever seen. You do not go into the booth and say I’m going to pick the better of two evils. No, you’re going to pick the best of what the country has to offer that is on the stage and offering themselves,” said Mrs. Butler Turner.

“That is how you start to have change; and my Opposition voice whether it is against the PLP which I strongly believe that we need to get rid of or whether it is against some other entity that does not do right,” she added.

Amidst the infighting drama that transpired within the Free National Movement over the past few months, Mrs. Butler-Turner in an interview yesterday said she was prepared to perform “as the best deputy Dr. Minnis would have had.”

However, fate had it that that did not happen.

“I am not bitter to Dr. Minnis. I was prepared to be the best deputy to him. But because of my strong voice I believe there was intimidation. But when you’re the leader of a team, you use your best,” said Mrs. Butler-Turner.

“Your best makes you look even better. I believe that is one of the things Dr. Minnis lacked. He was unable to work with the team that he had,” she said.

Mrs. Butler-Turner along with six other FNM MPs successfully ousted Dr. Minnis as Leader of the Opposition in the House of Assembly last December.

The MPs wrote a letter to the governor general submitting that they had no confidence in Dr. Minnis, requesting that instead the position be granted to Mrs. Butler-Turner.

Subsequent to that move, Mrs. Butler-Turner made a failed attempt to form an alliance with the Democratic National Alliance (DNA).

Many perceived this fell through because both Mrs. Butler-Turner and DNA Leader Branville McCartney desired to be leader.

Mrs. Butler- Turner said those who believe she is greedy for leadership, need to dispel that thought.

The Long Island MP is still looking to regain her seat as an independent candidate in the upcoming general election.