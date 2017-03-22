Touting the success of the opening of Baha Mar in a few days, Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald says Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis should resign following the soft opening on April 21st, 2017 because of his negative comments regarding the resort’s launch.

Mr. Fitzgerald said he has come to understand that the FNM and Dr. Minnis have been rooting against Baha Mar and it is unfortunate.

“Although they say it’s the people time then they would be supporting this opening,” he said.

“I hope now that after all Dr. Minnis has said, when this property opens on the 21st he should resign if he is that positive that this resort will not open.”

Mr. Fitzgerald suggested Dr. Minnis’ comments have had a negative impact not only on the development but its employees.

“Many of them, who are supporters, I’m sure of the FNM, are wondering why he is making these ridiculous claims.

“Obviously he has no appreciation of the work and the coordination that went into insuring that this day came about or he absolutely does not care and is saying what he’s saying for political reasons,” Mr. Fitzgerald said.

Either way, they are both unfortunate reasons said Mr. Fitzgerald.

The minister said all of the dates that were set out as milestones from the liquidation to the handover of the property including payment to employees and contractors have come to pass.

Mr. Fitzgerald said the opening of Baha Mar represents more than meets the eye.

“It will be a wonderful celebration for The Bahamas particularly the Bahamian people,” he said.

“Particularly those who will be employed and those who got their back pay monies that ordinarily they couldn’t get. Contractors’ money they could not get. One hundred million dollars we were able to negotiate back into this economy.”