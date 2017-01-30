Police are probing an armed robbery at a local church.

Reports are that shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 27th 2017, eight parishioners were attending practice session at Church of God of Prophecy located at Ernest and York Street, when a man armed with a handgun entered the church and robbed them of cash and two cell phones before fleeing on foot.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are also investigating a second armed robbery.

In this incident, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, a woman was sitting in her red Kia jeep at Yamacraw Beach, when two men armed with a handgun approached and robbed her of her vehicle before speeding off.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in the Fox Hill area.

Officials are also appealing to the public for information to assist in their investigations into two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Saturday.

In the first incident, shortly after 10:00 a.m., a man was standing in front of a home located on Deveaux Street off East Street, when a man armed with a handgun approached and shot him before fleeing on foot.

The victim was transported to hospital where he is detained in serious condition.

Then shortly after 10:30 a.m., a man was standing on Grant Street off Bernard Road, when the occupants of a red Kia Jeep approached and shot him before speeding off.

The victim was transported to hospital where he is detained in stable condition.

The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned in the Fox Hill area.

Investigations are ongoing.