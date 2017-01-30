With landmark moves being made in the Aviation Department over the past few months, Transport and Aviation Minister Glenys Hanna Martin said she is pleased to announce the appointment of three distinguished Bahamians to the Board of the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority.

The principal functions of the Board will be to develop policies, and to give general directions on the implementation and achievement of the objectives of the newly-formed Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) and the Bahamas Air Navigation Services Division.

Wendy Craigg, former Governor and Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of The Bahamas, has been appointed Chairman of the BCAA Board, following 38 years as a career central banker, having been appointed Governor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank in July, 1978.

The two remaining appointees to the BCAA Board include Michael Allen and the Rev. Heuter Rolle.

Mr. Allen is an attorney and partner in the law firm of Higgs & Johnson.

He is the chairperson of the Higgs & Johnson aviation practice group and is the author of The Bahamas chapter in Aircraft Finance: Regulation Security and Enforcement.

Rev. Rolle is the Pastor of Salem Union Baptist Church, and the founder of Sky Unlimited Charter Company, which began service with one Piper Aztec five passenger aircraft, and expanded into a fleet of Cessna C402 aircraft, and which introduced to The Bahamas the first turbo prop aircraft

Minister Hanna Martin added she is extremely gratified that this distinguished team of professional Bahamian trailblazers has agreed to be appointed to the very first

Board of the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority, and she is confident that they will serve with distinction, in ensuring the necessary regulatory oversight of the aviation sector, and the continued development of air navigation services in the country.