Revealing that Andros has been transformed to the breadbasket island for The Bahamas, through The Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), Minister of Agriculture and Marine Resources, Alfred Gray noted that not only has this been a dream of the late Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling, but also a boost for Androsians.

Giving his remarks at the close of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) National Convention, Mr. Gray boasted of his ministry and the party’s accomplishments in the last four and a half years as the government.

“About 20 years ago, our first Prime Minister, Sir Lynden Pindling had a dream. A dream that one day the island of Andros would become the breadbasket island of The Bahamas.

“In fulfillment of that dream, some three years ago, our present Prime Minister, Perry Gladstone Christie, committed and invested over $20 million in the establishment of BAMSI,” Mr. Gray said.

He noted that because of the investment there is massive production of staples at BAMSI despite setbacks by Hurricane Matthew.

“BAMSI has produced interalia over 20,000 cases of bananas, over 8,000 cases of papayas, and despite the set-back brought about by Hurricane Matthew, BAMSI is on its way back, and is now producing; tomatoes, onions, citrus, livestock, coconuts, pineapples, peanuts, and much more, and in the process,” Mr. Gray said.

As a result of the establishment of the institution, Mr. Gray further noted that many have been empowered whether through education or employment, noting that because of the institute nearly 200 Bahamians, many from the island of Andros have been employed.

“BAMSI held its first graduation exercise in June of last year when 23 students graduated with diplomas, certificates, or degrees in Agriculture and or Marine Science, this is educational empowerment,” the minister said.

Mr. Gray noted that continuing on the path of the party’s theme for the 2017 General Election his ministry seeks to empower those in agriculture daily.

“We import almost $1 billion worth of food every year, and every day my ministry seeks to find ways to empower farmers and fishermen throughout The Bahamas, by granting them duty free concessions, for farming equipment such as tractors and trucks.

“We also offer assistance in land clearing, irrigation systems, animal feed, vegetable seeds, fertilizers, and the list goes on and on. This is empowerment,” Mr. Gray said.