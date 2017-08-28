The Chinese Embassy hosted a reception for scholarship recipients and their famili es last Friday.

The 14 Bahamian students who have been granted scholarships to study in China y the People’s Republic of China will be studying in a variety disciplines with some students pursuing masters and doctoral degrees.

The Chinese ambassador said the most fundamental feature was the

people-to-people exchange the program provides.

He said, “The Chinese government provided the scholarships to the Bahamian students to encourage them to study in China and to get a better understanding about China so they will be the future bridges of the bilateral relation

ship.”

Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sharon Brennan- Haylock said the scholarships donated stand to help relations as well as build industries.

She said, “The students themselves will be the drivers of change. When they come back from their studies, they know what they want and how they can go about putting in place the type of environment that is needed to achieve their goals and objectives, but also to continue with the development of the country with the creation of markets and the opening of industries.”

Brennan-Haylock said, “As a people we have to be cognizant of how to help the students upon their return with those aspirations.”

Chanelle Brown, Ministry of Foreign Affairs first assistant secretary, said she expects tremendous growth from the program as the students develop educationally with the University of the Bahamas.

She said she hopes to see the expansion of the traditional approach to education and programs like this one will go a long way in helping to expand the capacity for educational advancement and training among countries.

Simone Rolle, one of the scholarship recipients pursing a doctoral in business administration, said, “The opportunity to be able to go and interact with different persons from a completely different culture is an exciting feet within itself and to

be able to learn about different persons around the world and how they function from day to day is amazing.”

She said upon her return she plans to change the Bahamas by helping to fix some things organizationally and in the strategic implementation of ideas and plans to bring about a better time of living for Bahamians.