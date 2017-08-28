The Bahama Journal has come to understand that Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin is expected to challenge Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip “Brave” Davis for the party’s top post at the party’s upcoming convention.

The announcement is expected to come later today at a press conference at her constituency headquarters in Englerston.

The move has been speculated for the past several months after Hanna-Martin, who is also the former minister of transport and aviation, was one only four PLPs to retain their seat.

This comes as the party officially confirmed its convention dates as October 22-25 in a statement on Sunday.

The event will be held at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel.

Former Golden Isles MP Michael Halkitis was appointed Chairman of the Convention Committee.

Speaking to reporters last month Ms. Hanna-Martin stopped short of revealing whether she intended to offer herself for a leadership post in the party’s upcoming convention.

Mrs. Hanna Martin, the only PLP candidate to win a seat in New Providence in the last election, said she fully intends to do what she must in the party’s efforts to recover and rebuild.

The former minister of transport and aviation also backed calls for the party to reconnect with its political base, millennials and all other demographics it may have disenfranchised with past actions.

In July, Mr. Davis said he intends to run for the top post of the opposition party whenever it decides to hold a convention.

The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP said the expected convention, once scheduled, would help the party in its attempts at “resolving election issues.;”

The PLP held its last convention on January 24-26. At the close of the three-day event, former Prime Minister Perry Christie won with 1,264 votes to 169 for Alfred Sears in a leadership race.

As a result of the May 10 landslide defeat at the hands of the FNM, Mr. Christie resigned as leader of the PLP days later.

Mr. Davis, former PLP deputy leader, was immediately elevated to interim party leader, as mandated in the PLP’s constitution.

Earlier this month, former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe announced his plans to contend for the chairmanship of the party.