An infant was rescued from his car seat by Ministry of Health officials after he was left unattended in the ministry’s parking lot this past Friday afternoon.

According to Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands, he was notified by his driver asking for permission to break into the Nissan Lafesta to retrieve the baby.

Dr. Sands said, “when the driver, the presumptive father of the child arrived, he was detained by the police. He was subsequently questioned. However I cannot say what happened from there.”

The rescue came about after a man passing by noticed the child locked in the heated car crying.

Dr. Sands said, “obviously, whether you’re talking about pets or a child, I’m not suggesting that they’re equivalent, but they are living creatures; to have them closed up in a vehicle in the sun is dangerous, irresponsible, and quite frankly,it is negligent. It should never ever happen.”

The Health Minister also indicated that the child is now safe.