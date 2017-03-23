Acknowledging the frustration of subscribers and the inconvenience of disrupted services on Tuesday evening, Cable Bahamas Limited Vice President of Marketing David Burrows released a statement yesterday morning regarding the restoration of services offering apologies on behalf.

Interruption in cable services, were blamed on service issues with Cable Bahamas’ video network, that caused outages on multiple channels.

Mr. Burrows noted that because of issues with its video network there was an interruption in channels not only in New Providence but also on other Family Islands.

As a result, according to the release, technical teams were immediately sent out to investigate.

Mr. Burrows also noted that multiple vendors were also “engaged to assist Cable Bahamas engineers in troubleshooting the issue.”

“At 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 21st, Cable Bahamas experienced service issues with its video network. This resulted in multiple channels across New Providence, Abaco, Grand Bahama and Eleuthera experiencing intermittent service outages.

“Due to the malfunction of a major piece of equipment, repairs have taken longer than anticipated,” Mr. Burrows stated.

Mr. Burrows further noted that as of yesterday morning, technical teams were able to begin stabilizing the network, but was further challenged, therefore causing a setback with the repairs.

“Early Wednesday morning, the technical teams were able to begin stabilization of the network. During this period, the system restoration suffered a setback and at this time Cable Bahamas technical teams and vendors are continuing to work through the issues as we move towards stabilizing all TV services,” he stated.