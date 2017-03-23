Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis calling out Free National Movement Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis on his absences at the House of Assembly.

“Another day in the House of the Assembly, another chair left empty by FNM leader Hubert Minnis.

His latest no-show performance is a clear indication that he is avoiding all possibility of being exposed as unable to defend his misstatements on matters of national importance,” Mr. Davis said.

Mr. Davis suggests Dr. Minnis’s presence was more so important yesterday, specifically for the announcement of the handover of facilities at Baha Mar Today.

“It is significant that in this handover, Baha Mar is being transferred to a world class company – one that successfully owns and manages prestigious hotels across the world, including elsewhere in the Caribbean. Apart from the more than four billion dollars already invested in the project, the new Purchaser has significantly increased their capital, marketing and pre-opening investment from $200 million to $250 million,” the deputy prime minister said.

“If Minnis had come to Parliament, he would have been asked to pay particular attention to this portion of the Prime Minister’s remarks: “Over one thousand (1000) Bahamians have already been hired at Baha Mar and fifteen hundred (1500) employees will be hired by the April 21st opening.

“Baha Mar, like Atlantis will then open in phases – with more job opportunities at every phase. No one knows better than I do how these jobs will change lives – these new opportunities are going to bring meaningful change for a lot of Bahamian families. That is why we have worked so hard to make sure Baha Mar was delivered to successful and safe hands,” he added.

“These are the facts in the real world, not in the alternative fact-free reality that Minnis has constructed to serve his political needs.”

Mr. Davis said he’s requested that the FNM colleagues of Dr. Minnis relay the details of the Baha Mar developments, as he says “they, at least, had the courage to show up.”