Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson said she is not confidant all public schools will be ready for the opening of the new school year.

Wilson made this comment yesterday while touring CR Walker Senior High School, DW Davis Junior High School, CH Reeves Junior High School and LW Young Junior High School.

During the tour, Wilson inspected the massive repairs that are still incomplete at some schools.

Recently, concrete was laid on the second floor of CR Walker.

According to CR Walker principal T. Nicola McKay, the extensive work has caused the school orientation to be held at a church and teachers being able to work onsite.

McKay is monitoring the possibility that school repairs will interrupt classes at the beginning the academic year.

“Right now, putting our heads together when we get word from the contractors as to the possible date. We’re sitting together trying to come up with a plan as to where we can house the students,” McKay said.

“I don’t know if there’s anywhere else big enough to accommodate them. We may have to go out on a shift system. We’re working on that plan.

“We are just so grateful that these renovations are being done because it has to be done and in order for them to be done, we cannot be in here.”

However, Wilson said she communicated with the minister of education about planning a shift system where certain amount of students can be accommodated for a designated day for classes until the repairs are finished.

It is her wish that the annual headache of school repairs is not left until the last minute.

“School repairs and the issues that are related thereto will be a thing of the pass. They will have the maintenance groups that are there doing the minor work throughout the year and then the major work is sourced out in a timely manner and they be realistic,” Wilson said.

“I really look forward to the day when I don’t have to adorn in my construction attire a week or couple days before school opens.”

Bahamas Educators Managerial Union Secretary General Zane Lightbourne said the system needs to change – calling it “archaic”.

“I don’t know if it wise to have major constructions during the summer knowing you can’t stick to your timeline where your dates can be hindered by any type of weather,” Lightbourne explained.

“I think that we need to look at giving the power to the principals and probably more of the school boards in structure towards differently where they can manage maintenance in schools where these major constructions and funding.”

School repairs started in early July.