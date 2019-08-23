Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Paul Maynard said it will take at least $50 million for Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) to fix its power generation issues and put an end to the incessant load shedding.

Yesterday, Mr. Maynard, who has never minced words when discussing issues at the power giant, told The Bahama Journal that this has been something he has been telling BPL officials for quite some time now.

“I said that months ago, from April. I said they needed to tell the government that we need money because we have to get stuff done. That’s why we are in this because we don’t have the money,” he said.

“If we had the money we wouldn’t be having this conversation. All the overhauls and stuff would have gotten done in the winter.”

His comments follow those of Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest, who on Tuesday told reporters the government would have to again borrow to get the finances needed to address BPL’s concerns.

This as residents in the capital has been plagued with power outages lasting sometimes for more than three hours.

On Monday, the prime minister admitted BPL was in crisis after months of silence on the matter.

When asked if the prime minister’s response was a bit too late, Mr. Maynard replied, “The point is, I said it a long time ago, but he finally recognized, at least he recognized.”

“I’m not going to hold a grudge with the prime minister, but again at least he recognizes that we are in a crisis,” Mr. Maynard added.

Despite these efforts, Mr. Maynard maintains load shedding exercises will persist.

“The machines are old so it is what it is. It is not going to be long stuff, but as the engines come down the guys will fix them and return them back to service,” he said.

“So it won’t be a long drawn out thing. What happening now, having three engines down, that don’t usually happen.”