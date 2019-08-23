Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell warned on Wednesday that schools may not open on time due to late starts on repairs and alleged late payments to contractors.

In a nearly two minute video outside CR Walker Senior High School in the rain, the chairman blistered the Free National Movement (FMN) for not speaking to previous PLP education ministers.

“I don’t understand why they can’t avoid this problem by simply borrowing from the expertise who went before. For example, the present minister could’ve made a simple address to Jerome Fitzgerald or Alfred Sears, whom were ministers of education, and say how can we beat this,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“It doesn’t look like these schools will be ready for a seamless opening for the kids when they return back to school. Our kids deceive that. This school CR Walker and LW Young in Fox Hill, there still a lot of work to be done.”

Mitchell demanded that the government say whether the schools will be open on September 2 – the first day of school.