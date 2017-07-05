This Fall, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI) will offer new programmes and online courses in the Information Technology (IT) Department.

The new programmes include an associate’s degree programme as well as revamped degree programmes and new certificate programmes.

The idea will give students a chance to enter the workforce quickly while being accredited.

“The new programmes include associate of applied science degrees in network engineering, software engineering and a redesigned information technology management degree,” BTVI said.

“This is in addition to an IT Support Specialist diploma and an IT Entry Level certificate programme – the latter of which will also be available online.”

Anthony Ramtulla, who heads BTVI’s IT Department, said the fact that the programmes will be offered online is further proof that the institute is changing with the advancement of technology.

“Every single piece of this programme you will be able to do in the cloud. We’re on the bleeding edge – not even on the cutting edge when it comes to our education,” he said.

“A lot of the things we do at BTVI require that students be in the lab learning by experience. However, some of our programmes, especially at the early stages, are more cognitive, and we have technology where we can simulate the labs in the cloud, so you don’t have to leave home.”

Currently, the institution’s students are well on their way to being able to achieve bachelor’s degrees in just three years.

The institute currently has two campuses, one here in Nassau and a satellite location in Grand Bahama.