The world’s largest floating book fair Logos Hope is on its way to The Bahamas.

This will be the ship’s second time embracing the shores of Nassau, with its first stop being back in 2010.

Logos Hope has a crew of 400, including individuals from 65 different countries who share knowledge of the books’ content.

The ship is expected to reach the capital this Friday, July 7, 2017 at Prince George Wharf at 9 a.m.

In a press release the company noted that it anticipates exceeding its visitor count which stood at 20,000 during the ship’s last visit.

However, the ship will not officially open to the public until July 14.

Bahamian Crew Member Shawna Sands said, “Living in this vibrant community has taught me to see the world outside of my bubble or my personal views, to love others despite our differences”.

She has been a part of the 400 member crew for two years.