Prime Minister Hubert Minnis has committed to furthering the education of Bahamian students. Students are now able to obtain their associates degree by age 17, following with their bachelor’s degree by age 18.

The Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute along with the government of the Bahamas have made a way for young Bahamians to complete their education and obtain suitable jobs by founding a new information and communications technology program.

BTVI Chair of IT Mr. Anthony Ramtulla says that he is honored to have this opportunity.

The newly formed ICT program will begin this summer with 180 ninth grade graduates, with the intention to have a new slate of 180 students each year. During this year’s blended training method, the students will complete the exploratory level of CISCO Cyber Security, Comptia I.T fundamentals certification and they will be able to build games through JavaScript and html. Minister of Education, Mr. Jeffery Lloyd says that the government is committed to the development of our young people. He says that 65 per cent of our population is under the age of 30. “The world today is about technology,” says Education Minister.

The ICT program will be offered to both BTVI Grand Bahama and Nassau campuses. Mr. Jeffery Lloyd says that these students are now the authors of innovation and those that will solve the many issues that we have here in the Bahamas.