Opposition leader Philip Davis has called the recent shuffle of Cabinet Ministers and Permanent Secretaries “nothing more than a shuffle of a “deck of bad cards”.

In a statement released shortly after the announcement by Cabinet Office of a rotation of Cabinet Ministers, and transfers of Permanent Secretaries and Acting Permanent Secretaries, Mr. Davis called the changes in portfolio allocations nothing more than political musical chairs.

“It accomplishes nothing of substance and is merely shuffling the deck of bad cards,” Mr. Davis said.

He added that after one year in office, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ move to shuffle only “condemn his own government for incompetence and ineffectiveness”.

In his statement, the Member of Parliament for Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador, also lashed out on the former Minister of Social Services, Lanisha Rolle who now holds the position of Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

“Mercifully the poor, hungry and dispossessed are relieved of the disaster visited upon them in Lanisha Rolle as Social Services Minister. Sadly, she is now let loose on the sports, youth and cultural community.

“She should have been dispatched to the backbenches,” Mr. Davis said.

Mr. Davis was adamant that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is not impressed by the moves of Dr. Minnis adding that the shuffle is only a distraction.

“One day into imposing a whopping 60 per cent increase in tax on the Bahamian people, our Prime Minister seeks to distract us from real problems imposed by his government with this nonsensical cabinet shuffle,” Mr. Davis said.

This Cabinet shuffle comes just two weeks after two Parliamentary Secretaries were relieved of their duties when they both voted no to the increase in Value Added Tax, which came into effect on July, 1.