After complaints of landline interruptions, Bahamas Telecommunications Company announced yesterday that the New Providence node is back in service and all landline services have been restored.

“We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected by an interruption in their fixed line and mobile voice services,” a statement issued by BTC read.

“The disruption was the result of a critical fault which occurred on June 29, on our transmission ring between Grand Bahama and New Providence. Our local technical teams and international teams inclusive of C&W Communications and our vendor partners worked all day and night, and the root cause of the issue was resolved earlier this morning.”

According to the statement, while BTC’s broadband data services, Flow TV and mobile data, were not impacted by the service disruption, there were intermittent issues with BTC mobile voice services as customers were unable to reach some off-net destinations.

“BTC strives to provide best in-class products and services,” the statement read.

“We sincerely apologize again to our customers for the inconvenience and our teams are now engaged in a comprehensive review to understand what occurred and to mitigate against further re-occurrences.”

